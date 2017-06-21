Greiwe (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Lake Orion Community Schools Wednesday will resume all school activities, the district said.

It canceled activities and sports team practices Monday and Tuesday as a precaution while police searched for a former Lake Orion High School student who ran away from home and may have stolen a handgun.

“Although the teen’s whereabouts are still unknown, we recognize that many of our families are dependent on our summer programming,” school officials said in a message posted on the district’s web site. “As a result, we will resume Wednesday, June 21st with increased security coverage and measures at those facilities offering student activities.”

The message said the district will use the security company that provides services during the regular school year to patrol its summer activities.

“In addition, the Oakland County Sheriff will have increased presence throughout the district,” it also said.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Monday asked the public for help to find the former student, Nathan Charles Greiwe, 16, of Orion Township. It also said deputies were providing extra patrols at the Lake Orion High School campus.

Nathan is described as a white male, 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds with brown hair, according to authorities. He may be wearing black shorts, a white shirt and a Red Wings hooded-sweatshirt, authorities said.

Officials said Monday they believe Nathan is on foot in the Orion Township area and anyone who sees him should use caution and call 911.

Police said they were called to a home in the 600 block of Highville Drive in Orion Township at about 6:30 a.m. Monday on a report that a 16-year-old male had run away from home and his grandfather's handgun and ammunition were missing.

Officers said they believe Nathan left the home between 4:30 and 6:30 a.m.

The boy's grandfather told police Nathan was home from the Oakland County Children's Village juvenile detention facility on a weekend pass, officials said.

Nathan was at the facility for a similar 2015 charge — stealing a handgun. Police said in that incident he took the gun and planned to sell it.

