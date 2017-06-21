Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 leading to the arrest of the suspect. (Photo: Farmington Hills Police)

Farmington Hills Police are asking the public for help to identify the man who robbed a bank on Middle Belt near 11 Mile Tuesday.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Police said they believe the man robbed a bank in the city three weeks ago.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 20- to 25-years-old, between 5-foot-7-inches and 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with black hair and a full beard. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and a black Chicago Bulls baseball cap.

In Tuesday’s robbery, the man entered the Chase Bank branch at 26029 Middle Belt at about 2:45 p.m. and handed a teller a note that demanded money, officials said in a statement.

The teller handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and he left. The suspect was last seen walking southeast toward a Kroger grocery store, according to authorities.

Investigators said they believe the same suspect is behind the May 31 robbery of a Bank of America branch that’s about 300 feet away from Tuesday’s crime scene.

In that incident, the man is seen on surveillance footage entering the bank at about 1:37 p.m., approaching a teller and handing over a note that read “Give me your $100s and $50s quietly and safely,” according to police.

He then fled through the bank’s main door with an undisclosed amount and went to his vehicle parked in the strip mall’s parking lot.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Farmington Hills Police at (248) 871-2610. They can also submit anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 773-2587 or logging on to its website.

