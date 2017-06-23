The superstar’s former home is listed for $479,000.

The Oakland County house is located on a cul-de-sac at 2036 Oklahoma, north of Walton Boulevard and east of Texas Avenue in the subdivision Hitchman’s Haven Estates. (Photo: mirelamanea.com)

Rochester Hills — A home once lived in by a young Madonna that later was remodeled following arson was put on the market Thursday for nearly five times its previous sale price.

The two-story 2,700-square-foot colonial features five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a total of 14 rooms, according to the RE/MAX listing, which states it was built in 1969 and last remodeled in 2017.

It is listed for sale at $479,000.

The listing was not shy about touting the home’s claim to fame.

“Madonna’s childhood home!! Gorgeous, wonderful, 10+++ condition home has been fully remodeled with beautiful taste!!,” it states.

As Madonna Ciccone, the music icon spent some of her younger years as one of six siblings living in the house.

Associate broker Robert Kabbani said the current owners bought the home in 2012 for $91,000 and had to remodel the residence because of a 2008 fire that was attributed to arson.

“They bought it, and it was totally burned on the inside so they had to do a full remodel on the property. And the whole lot was a big mess as well,” Kabbani said. “It wasn’t as nice as it looks now.”

After the blaze, the home was boarded up after extensive smoke and fire damage throughout the home. Authorities believed the fire started in the living room.

Kabbani said he wasn’t sure how long Madonna lived in the home, but her parents owned the house until 2001. He said one man bought it off eBay and then sold it to another person who owned it until about 2008.

The Oakland County house is located on a cul-de-sac at 2036 Oklahoma, north of Walton Boulevard and east of Texas Avenue in the subdivision Hitchman’s Haven Estates.

According to the description, the home has hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, a “dazzling kitchen” with custom oak cabinets, oak countertops and a porcelain farmhouse sink. An open family room leads to a screened in porch and covered patio.

The yard, landscaped with bridges, perennials and fruit trees, is “1.22 acres of heaven overlooking the fourth hole at Brookwood Golf Course,” the listing states.

“Obviously, the fact that it was Madonna’s home is a draw, but really it’s a beautiful property,” Kabbani said.

The brick home also includes a two-car garage and central air conditioning.

Kabbani said the home went on the market Thursday and he’s had more conversations with reporters than interested buyers so far.

There will be a public open house for interested buyers 5-8 p.m. Saturday.

Madonna was born in Bay City in 1958. Her family later moved to Pontiac and Rochester Hills, where she attended Rochester Adams High School. She also attended the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where her 20-year-old daughter, Lourdes Ciccone Leon, is now an undergraduate student.

On Twitter, Madonna recently shared her love for Detroit. Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos tweeted last week that he was looking for philanthropic ideas to financially support.

Madonna responded, listing a few organizations in Detroit: The Empowerment Plan, Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program and Detroit Achievement Academy.

“@JeffBezos you, me, the motor city. Let’s go and I will show incredible opportunities for almost instant impact in one of the coolest cities in America #Detroit,” she wrote.

ssteinberg@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2156

Twitter: @Steph_Steinberg

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2sZzBZ8