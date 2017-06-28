Fire crews are on the scene of a house explosion in Orion Township.

The blast was reported near Coats Road about 9 p.m., the Oxford Fire Department officials said in a statement on their Facebook page. The department is assisting township fire crews there.

At least three people might have been inside at the time of the explosion but one escaped and sought help, WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported.

There were no fire hydrants in area, so water was being shuttled to the site, Oxford fire officials wrote. “PLEASE STAY CLEAR for water shuttle operations,” the post read.

