After one man was shot and another was stabbed at a Royal Oak apartment complex Sunday afternoon, police have made two arrests — but one has been released from custody, pending investigation.

In a statement on the incident released Wednesday, the Royal Oak Police Department said a 911 call came in about 2 p.m. Sunday, reporting a fight and a man with a knife at Woodward North Apartments, on the 3000 block of West 13 Mile.

Police arrived to find a man who’d been stabbed in his arm and another man who’d been shot in his leg. Medics transported both men to nearby Beaumont Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Despite use of a K-9 officer, police were unable to immediately find the shooting suspect.

Police believe that trouble started when a 26-year-old Lathrup Village man confronted a 35-year-old Royal Oak man “regarding an ongoing personal disagreement.” The argument escalated into violence, and the two fought.

After the fight, the Royal Oak man “fled into an apartment, then returned with several knives,” and allegedly stabbed the 26-year-old man.

At that point, someone who came to the fight with the 26-year-old shot the 35-year-old.

The three scattered in different directions after the shooting. But the altercation between the two parties, the stabbing victim and the shooting victim, soon resumed in the parking lot. That’s where the men were when police arrived.

Both men were arrested, and the Royal Oak man remains in police custody. The Lathrup Village man has since been released, “pending further investigation,” the statement said.

With the help of the Troy Special Investigation Unit, investigators found the alleged shooter, a 26-year-old Detroit man. It turns out the man, who is a CPL holder, was also stabbed in the fight. He’s been released pending further investigation.

