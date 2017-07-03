File photo (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting in Pontiac that left one person dead and three others injured.

The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. in the 50 block of Thorpe Street near West Huron Street and North Johnson Avenue, said officials with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

A homeowner on Mark Street called police to report a man was banging on the door and said he had been shot.

Deputies arrived at the home and found the victim, a 17-year-old Pontiac man, who had been shot in the chest. The man could only provide limited information to indicate someone tried to rob him on Thorpe Street, according to authorities.

Police traveled to the location of the robbery and found the residence’s door open. Deputies could see a man inside who had been shot in the neck and not moving.

Officials said the deceased is a 23-year-old Pontiac man and an autopsy is pending.

Meanwhile, the shooting victim found on Mark Street was taken to a hospital.

Investigators learned two other shooting victims who had been with him at the Thorpe Street location also were taken to a hospital. Those victims are a 17-year-old Pontiac woman who was shot in the abdomen and a 19-year-old Pontiac man who was shot in the shoulder, according to police.

All three surviving gunshot victims are in stable condition and expected to recover.

After detectives spoke with the victims and several witnesses, they learned two people tried to rob one of the group’s members. A fight broke out, police said, and shots were fired.

Two people who were struck by gunfire fled the scene and friends took them to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said witnesses and victims have given police conflicting statements.

