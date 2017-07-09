In this file photo an Oakland County Sheriff's Marine Division member patrols Cass Lake. A 15-year-old Dearborn boy drowned in Cass Lake on Saturday night after “having difficulty” when swimming some 1,000 yards from the shore, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. (Photo: Todd McInturf / Detroit News file)

A 15-year-old Dearborn boy drowned in Cass Lake on Saturday night after “having difficulty” when swimming some 1,000 yards from the shore, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

It was about 6:18 p.m. when the 911 call about the incident came in. Friends of Mohammad Wutwut told police that he had been swimming about 1,000 yards from shore when they saw him having trouble. Then he disappeared into the water at Dodge No. 4 State Park in Waterford Township.

Within 15 minutes of the call, divers from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office were sent into the lake. They were assisted by Waterford police and its fire department, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and Keego Harbor Police. After hours of searching, and aided by the use of sonar technology, they found the boy’s body, at 12:54 a.m. Sunday, 300 feet from the shore, in nine feet of water.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

