William Jawuan Nelson (Photo: Courtesy: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

A 19-year-old man was charged in the quadruple shooting that left one man dead in Pontiac last Monday, police said.

Williiam Jawan Nelson, of Pontiac, was denied bond at his arraignment Saturday at the 50th District Court in Pontiac, according to a statement from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. He’s due back in court on July 17 and faces charges of open murder, two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and assault with intent to murder.

The shooting happened at 4 a.m. in the 50 block of Thorpe Street near West Huron Street and North Johnson Avenue. A resident on Mark Street called police to report a man was banging on the door and said he had been shot.

Deputies arrived at the home and found the victim, a 17-year-old Pontiac boy, who had been shot in the chest. The boy could only provide limited information to indicate someone tried to rob him on Thorpe Street, according to authorities.

Investigators learned two other shooting victims who had been with him at the Thorpe Street location also were taken to a hospital. Those victims are a 17-year-old Pontiac girl who was shot in the abdomen and a 19-year-old Pontiac man who was shot in the shoulder.

Police went to the location of the robbery and found the residence’s door open. Deputies could see a man inside who had been shot in the neck and not moving. Authorities identified the deceased man as Marcus Allen Burkett, 23. He was shot twice.

All three who survived their wounds are expected to make a full recovery.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tXjex6