Novi — Law enforcement agencies seized 40 kilograms of heroin from an upscale condominium complex in Novi on Monday.

The drugs were found in a second-story condo in the 42000 block of Joyce Lane, said authorities.

Arrested and charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute were Andre Lee Scott, Adolfo Verdugo Lopez and Manuel Arnulfo Barajas.

Armed with a search warrant, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and Oakland County Narcotics Investigation Team after “loudly announcing their presence,” entered the condo by using a key from the leasing office. They discovered two of the men in the living room and the other in the bathroom.

On a table in the dining room in the sparsely furnished condo they found narcotics “in plain view”: eight brick-shaped objects believed to be 11 kilograms of heroin, said Michael Reamer, a special agent with the DEA.

The investigators also found more brick-shaped objects in a bedroom closet, and a small amount in a car rented by Scott after a search by a police dog, Reamer wrote in a criminal complaint. They also found bulk U.S. currency.

The criminal complaint also states that because of the deadly hazards of opiates such as fentanyl and carfentinal being mixed into powder form and the risk of contamination to investigators, no field tests were performed on the suspected drugs.

