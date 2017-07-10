The Oakland County Health Department said Monday it found a mosquito pool that tested positive for the West Nile virus. (Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

The Oakland County Health Department said Monday it found a mosquito pool that tested positive for the West Nile virus.

Although there have not been any confirmed human cases in Oakland County this year, Mark Hansell, the chief of special programs for the county’s environmental health division, said officials are preparing to deal with some cases before the end of the summer.

“We expect to see some WNV activity as the summer gets hotter,” Hansell said. “We advise Oakland County residents to wear protective clothing and use insect repellent during mosquitoes’ active hours.”

Hansell declined to disclose the location of the mosquito pool.

Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for the Oakland County Health Division, said in a news release that West Nile is most widely detected from June through September. The heat and humidity of later summer months in Michigan provide ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes, leading to higher virus activity.

The mosquito pool in Oakland County is the first to test positive in Michigan this summer.

“There haven’t been any positive tests in Macomb County so far,” said Bill Ridella, director of the Macomb County Health Department. “There will be positive tests found and there will be cases, though. It’s a part of our environment today. We just need to be prepared.”

According to the Oakland County news release, West Nile is a mosquito-borne virus spread to humans through mosquito bites. The majority of people who contract the virus will not show symptoms, Stafford said, and in most cases where symptoms show up, they are mild, such as fevers and headaches.

Serious cases can develop, however, causing inflammation and even swelling of the brain. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said that less than 1 percent of those infected with West Nile will contract those potentially fatal symptoms.

Jennifer Eisner, a public information officer for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said those most susceptible to serious cases of West Nile virus are 50 or older.

The state of Michigan reported 43 serious cases in 2016, and three deaths were linked to the mosquito-borne disease. West Nile activity was found in more than 13 counties in lower Michigan last year, Eisner said.

“It can really happen anywhere,” she said. “Anywhere there are mosquitoes there is a potential for a WNV case.”

Eisner said residents should take precautions against mosquito bites, like using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing and limiting outdoor activity during peak mosquito times — dawn and dusk.

