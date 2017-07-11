. (Photo: Detroit News file)

A 90-year-old Berkley man named Richard Blanchard died after being ejected from and run over by his own vehicle on Monday afternoon in Troy, police said.

Blanchard was on the 4600 block of Investment Drive — south of West Long Lake, west of Crooks — at 1:15 p.m. Monday when the fatal accident took place. Police believe Blanchard had arrived for an appointment. After parking his red 2011 Chrysler Town & Country in the lot, he tried to turn off the vehicle using his push-button starter. His driver’s side door was open.

Instead, the vehicle “accelerated in reverse into four parked vehicles,” during which the man was ejected from the minivan, then run over by it.

Blanchard was the only person in his vehicle, and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene of the crash. The Oakland County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call 248-524-3477 and share what they know.

