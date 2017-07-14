West Bloomfield Police are searching for this man for allegedly committing a lewd act. (Photo: West Bloomfield Police)

West Bloomfield Police are asking the public for help to find a man who allegedly committed a lewd act in department store earlier this week.

Deputy Police Chief Curt Lawson said the incident happened at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the Kohl’s store at 14 Mile and Orchard Lake Road.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, in his early 20s, with short black hair, a short beard and a mustache, according to authorities.

He was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and had a black backpack. His image was captured on the store’s video surveillance system.

The store’s loss prevention staff saw the man masturbating while he walked around the shop, Lawson said.

They told police it appeared he was following a woman around the store, he said.

The employees confronted the suspect and he fled from the store, officials said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should call the West Bloomfield Police Det. Brooke Dolmyer at (248) 975-9200.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uhMrDh