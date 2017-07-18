Gunshots were reported in the 90 block of North Anderson Street about 7 p.m. Monday. Deputies learned that the victim’s mother was driving him to McLaren Oakland hospital for treatment, investigators said in a statement. (Photo: File)

Oakland County Sheriff’s officials arrested three people and were seeking two others in connection with a shooting that wounded a 17-year-old in Pontiac this week.

Gunshots were reported in the 90 block of North Anderson Street about 7 p.m. Monday. Deputies learned that the victim’s mother was driving him to McLaren Oakland hospital for treatment, investigators said in a statement.

The teen, who was wounded behind the left ear, told deputies he had been in his backyard when someone fired shots from behind. His mother heard the gunshots, went outside and found her son on the ground, according to the release.

The 17-year-old, whose injuries were not life-threatening, provided information about a possible witness and motive. But a separate incident led authorities to those whom they believe were involved, county officials said.

Deputies went to the 30 block of Evelyn Court at about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday to find “a suspicious red vehicle that had driven through the neighborhood several times,” investigators said.

They found the car parked nearby with several young people inside; as the deputies approached, two jumped out and ran.

Three others who stayed inside — a 17-year-old and two Pontiac residents, both 20 — were detained and taken to a sheriff’s substation for questioning. Recovering a stolen semi-auto handgun and a shotgun from their vehicle, deputies also learned that one of the suspects was involved in the shooting on Anderson.

A K-9 deputy was called in to help find the two people who fled. The dog tracked them to the 200 block of Florence, but lost the scent. Sheriff’s officials still are searching for the pair.

Meanwhile, the other three were held at Oakland County Jail pending charges.

