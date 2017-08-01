Crittenton Hospital in Rochester has a new name. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News file)

Rochester-based Crittenton Hospital Medical Center was named Ascension Crittenton Hospital on Tuesday, becoming the first of 15 Michigan hospitals to be unified under the Ascension name over the next 12 months.

The nearly 50-year-old Ascension Crittenton Hospital was acquired by the Catholic health system in October 2015. Ascension is the largest nonprofit health system in the United States.

“This is an important step forward for our hospital and the communities we serve as we work to enhance our commitment to providing compassionate, personalized care for all,” Margaret Dimond, president and CEO of Ascension Crittenton Hospital, said in a press release Tuesday.

The name change nearly coincides with Crittenton’s 50th anniversary. The hospital treated its first patients on Aug. 15, 1967. Major exterior hospital signage was changed at entrances and in key internal areas to reflect the new name of the hospital.

Crittenton is the first hospital nationally to adopt Ascension’s new naming and logo under an initiative announced in September to strengthen the sprawling health system’s identity across 2,500 sites, including 141 hospitals. Ascension Crittenton has approximately 1,000 associates, 500 doctors and 290 beds.

“By connecting the care we provide, we make it easier for patients and communities to find the care they need, when and how they need it,” Nick Ragone, an Ascension senior vice president and chief marketing and communications Officer, said in a press release.

Other hospitals in the chain include St. John Providence in southeast Michigan; Borgess Health in Kalamazoo; Genesys in Grand Blanc; St. Mary’s of Michigan in Saginaw and Standish, and St. Joseph Health System in Tawas.

