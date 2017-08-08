Balowski (Photo: Hazel Park Police)

A 39-year-old Ferndale woman has been charged with robbing a Hazel Park bank with a note that said "Give me all of your money or I'll kill everyone in here," authorities said Tuesday.

Kristy Lee Balowski has been charged with bank robbery, a felony and faces life in prison if she's convicted of the crime. A magistrate at 43rd District Court in Hazel Park ordered her held on a $1 million bond and scheduled her next court date for next Tuesday.

Hazel Park Police Chief Martin Barner said Balowski is accused of entering the PNC Bank branch on Chrysler Drive near Interstate 75 and Nine Mile about 4:35 p.m. last Tuesday.

She allegedly approached a teller and handed her the note, Barner said.

The bank employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and the woman fled the scene in a gray, four-door Honda Accord sedan, police said.

Barner said police were able to get images of the woman from surveillance video and distributed them to area law enforcement agencies.

Detectives received information about the suspect's identity, he said, and were able to track her down to a hotel in Detroit where she was arrested Monday.

Balowski is currently on parole and has a lengthy criminal record, Barner said.

According to the state, she has previous convictions for larceny, stealing with financial transaction devices and unlawfully driving away in a vehicle.

