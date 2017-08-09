Buy Photo Patterson (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson Wednesday thanked his supporters on the eve of the fifth anniversary of a car crash that seriously injured him.

"Five years later, as my recovery continues, I’d like to thank everyone who sent cards of encouragement, prayed for me, and supported me through one of the greatest challenges of my life," he said in a statement.

Police said the crash happened Aug. 10, 2012 in Auburn Hills.

Patterson, who was 73 at the time, and his driver, James Cram, were traveling east on Walton Boulevard on a green light when a vehicle driven by a Royal Oak man who was heading west turned into the intersection at Opdyke on a yellow blinking light crashed into them.

Patterson was hospitalized for several weeks with multiple broken bones and injuries. Cram was paralyzed.

The driver of the other vehicle pleaded guilty to failing to yield.

The county executive said he will mark the anniversary Thursday by privately spending the day with Cram.

“Back in 2012, the great doctors at McLaren Hospital told me, ‘Brooks, we got you to the five yard line; prayers will get you the rest of the way,’" Patterson said. "As for Jimmy, please continue praying for him.”

