Detroit Zoo officials said Thursday Buddy's Pizza will open a restaurant at the park in Royal Oak in the spring.

“The Detroit Zoo and Buddy’s Pizza are two southeast Michigan icons that have been serving families in the community for decades,” Ron Kagan, the zoo's executive director and CEO, said in a statement. “We’re excited to add this exceptional product to our dining options.”

The Detroit Zoo pizzeria – which will be just west of the Ford Education Center – is the first Buddy’s Pizza location within an attraction. Buddy’s also joins American Coney Island and Detroit Popcorn at the zoo.

The pizza maker will operate a new 4,434-square-foot eatery that seats 155, officials said. Its restaurant will offer 80 indoor seats and another 75 on an outdoor patio and rooftop deck with a view of the zoo's Rackham Fountain.

“As the home of the original Detroit-style pizza, we’re thrilled for the opportunity to serve our pies inside one of the region’s most beloved cultural institutions,” said Wes Pikula, Buddy’s Pizza's vice president of operations. “As we prepare for this new location, we look forward to giving our existing fans and zoo patrons a unique way to dine on our square pizza.”

Family-owned and operated since 1946, Buddy's has 12 metro Detroit locations.

