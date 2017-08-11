Bloomfield Township authorities are seeking witnesses in a collision Friday that left a pedestrian dead.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2014 Dodge Caravan was driving north on Woodward Avenue when it struck a woman in the roadway at about 5:30 a.m., police said in a statement.

The pedestrian, believed to be a white female about 30 to 40 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bloomfield Township police are investigating the cause of the crash but say alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.

Charges have not been announced against the Caravan driver, identified as a 61-year-old Hazel Park resident. Other details were not available Friday evening.

Meanwhile, police are turning to the public to help identify the pedestrian. She is described as 5-foot-8, 176 pounds, with blond hair, blue eyes, and several tattoos, including two on the left hand, “Tears of a Clown” on her right shoulder and large wings on her back.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information on the pedestrian is asked to call Bloomfield Township investigators at (248) 433-7755.

