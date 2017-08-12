File (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

Police in Novi launched a search Friday night in a wooded area near Grand River Avenue and Haggerty Road after a body was found.

"We are investigating an unattended death which does not appear to involve criminal activity nor is it connected to any other cases," Chief David Molloy said Saturday morning.

"Unattended death" is the term used when a person dies and their body is not found for an extended period of time.

According to WDIV (Channel 4), the search began around sunset Friday and remained active until after 11 p.m. Nearby business owners were told to carry on as usual, the station said.

No further information was released by police.

