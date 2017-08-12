Buy Photo A lone student crosses over the bridge on campus at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich. on Oct. 13, 2015. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Rochester Hills — Oakland University in suburban Detroit is creating a new School of Music, Theatre and Dance .

The school’s Board of Trustees voted this month on the plans after seeing the Department of Music, Theatre and Dance expand its programs over the last three decades. The school will be within the College of Arts and Sciences and led by professor Jackie Wiggins.

Oakland University’s Music Department was established in 1959 and Varner Hall opened in 1970 as the university’s home of performing arts education. Theatre and dance began as extra-curricular programs. In 1985, they joined the music department as the Department of Music, Theatre and Dance.

Oakland University’s campus spans more than 1,400 acres (567 hectares) in the Oakland County cities of Auburn Hills and Rochester Hills.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uzSShV