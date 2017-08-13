Skip in Skip
Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge runs legal street drag racing on Woodward Avenue in Pontiac. Robin Buckson / The Detroit News

Pontiac – Gary Box of Cleveland, Ohio was crowned the King of Woodward Avenue Saturday night after a downpour washed out Roadkill Nights’ Final Five drag racing shootout.

After a full day of legal street racing down Woodward Avenue (closed north of South Boulevard for the event) next to the M1 Concourse, five drivers qualified for the finals: Box, John Paul Delisi of Eastpointe, Michigan; Brian Goidstone of Osceda Michigan; Jim Kline of Wyoming, Michigan; and Lenny Milton of Salisbury, North Carolina.

By virtue of posting the fastest qualifying time, Box was crowned the winner after the skies opened at 8 PM and rendered the 1/8 mile strip too wet to race. Box took home the $10,000 first prize.

Driver Mike Finnegan warms up the tires on his 1955
Driver Mike Finnegan warms up the tires on his 1955 Chevy Gasser named Blasphemi before he races at "Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge" at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac on Aug. 12, 2017. The Legal Drag Racing strip is on a section of Woodward Avenue that is closed off for the event.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Drag racers warm up their tires before making their
Drag racers warm up their tires before making their run at "Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge" at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac on Aug. 12, 2017. The Legal Drag Racing strip is on a section of Woodward Avenue that is closed off for the event.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A Dodge Ram truck takes a trip down the drag strip
A Dodge Ram truck takes a trip down the drag strip at "Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge" at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Joe Coffey, right, of Boston and Tyler Bryan of Los
Joe Coffey, right, of Boston and Tyler Bryan of Los Angeles strike a pose for a photo during the Vipers parade at "Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge" at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac on Aug. 12, 2017. The two men portray the Dodge brothers, Horace and John, in the television ads.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Drag race participants line up on Woodward at "Roadkill
Drag race participants line up on Woodward at "Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge" at the M1 Concourse. The Legal Drag Racing strip is on a southbound section of Woodward Avenue that is closed off for the event.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A classic Chrysler races down the strip on southbound
A classic Chrysler races down the strip on southbound Woodward Avenue at "Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge" at the M1 Concourse.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Kurt Johnson, right, of Total Venue Concepts tosses
Kurt Johnson, right, of Total Venue Concepts tosses pieces of rubber that he pulled from the track.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From right, Jacob Korthals, Jim Waldorf and his son,
From right, Jacob Korthals, Jim Waldorf and his son, Spencer Waldorf, 21, all of Rochester Hills enjoy barbeque while they watch the Vipers parade.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
An Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser lines up to race at "Roadkill
An Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser lines up to race at "Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge" at the M1 Concourse.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Crew member Brent Baker closes the door on a 1973 Javelin
Crew member Brent Baker closes the door on a 1973 Javelin owned by Bryant Goldstone at "Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge."  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The Dodge Demon at "Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge"
The Dodge Demon at "Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge" at the M1 Concourse.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
At left, Jim Wylin of Waterford poses for a photo with
At left, Jim Wylin of Waterford poses for a photo with Joe Coffey, right, of Boston and Tyler Bryan of Los Angeles strike a pose for a photo during the Vipers parade at "Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge" at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac. The Coffey and Bryan portray the Dodge brothers, Horace and John, in the television ads.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A Riviera speeds down the drag strip at "Roadkill Nights
A Riviera speeds down the drag strip at "Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge" at the M1 Concourse. The Legal Drag Racing strip is on a section of Woodward Avenue that is closed off for the event.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A classic Chevrolet speeds down the drag strip at "Roadkill
A classic Chevrolet speeds down the drag strip at "Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge" at the M1 Concourse.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
This turbo charged station wagon gets ready to run
This turbo charged station wagon gets ready to run at "Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge."  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Joe Coffey, left, of Boston and Tyler Bryan of Los
Joe Coffey, left, of Boston and Tyler Bryan of Los Angeles, right, pose for a photo with Jorge Padilla of Pontiac during the Vipers parade.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Cars race down Woodward Avenue at "Roadkill Nights
Cars race down Woodward Avenue at "Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge" at the M1 Concourse.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Drag racers warm up their tires before making their
Drag racers warm up their tires before making their run at "Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge."  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People wait in line for Dodge thrill rides at "Roadkill
People wait in line for Dodge thrill rides at "Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge" at the M1 Concourse.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
200 Vipers parade through the concourse in the afternoon.
200 Vipers parade through the concourse in the afternoon.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Aresco Car Lifts employee Sergio Garcia of Novi talks
Aresco Car Lifts employee Sergio Garcia of Novi talks with Paul Gray, in green shirt, of Oakland Township at "Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge" at the M1 Concourse.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Matt Jorden of Cincinatti gets out of a Dodge Demon
Matt Jorden of Cincinatti gets out of a Dodge Demon Drag Challenge simulator.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Cars and trucks of various styles and models are on
Cars and trucks of various styles and models are on display at the M1 Concourse.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
This driver vents something from the engine while waiting
This driver vents something from the engine while waiting to race.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People wander through the cars on display at the M1
People wander through the cars on display at the M1 Concourse.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Driver Mike Finnegan walks around his car before he
Driver Mike Finnegan walks around his car before he races.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge opened Dream Cruise week and, in keeping with the democratic spirit of the Cruise, the race cars were all street legal and piloted by amateur enthusiasts. The packed stands were also treated to an exhibition run by NHRA pro racer Leah Pritchett in her 11,000-horsepower Top Fuel dragster.

    Box, 63, was the only competitor to clock a run under 6 seconds in the 1/8 mile in his outrageous, black, 1960s-vintage Corvette Stingray — a towering blower sticking out of its front hood. He exploded down the southbound lanes of Woodward in a stupefying 5.7 seconds, drawing gasps from the drag racer faithful who were stunned that any car could break 6 seconds on a public road.

    “This is cool as hell, man,” said Box before the rains came, Woodward turned jet black under his feet from a day of burnouts. “This surface really sucks – there are a lot of stones in this asphalt. But this is real street racing.”

    Box should know – he got his stripes street racing in Cleveland. He built his monster ‘Vette — he estimates the 522-cubic inch Chevy puts out 1,300 horsepower — in 1999 and has put 40,000 miles on the odometer driving around town. The side pipes put out a deafening 99 decibels, but, like everything else here, the car is street legal.

    Not so fortunate was Tom Joycey of Waterford Hills, Michigan, whose very quick 1977 Camaro Z28 was considered one of the favorites for the Final Five before he blew a skinny, front “roller” tire on his second qualifying run.

    Joycey has been a Top Ten drag racer in the National Muscle Car Association for years. Like Box, this is his first year at Roadkill and that’s by design. In its inaugural year, organizers from the Roadkill Nights internet show and Dodge took entrants on a first-come, first-served basis. This year, to encourage better racing — and to guarantee competitors know what they were doing at 150 mph between two concrete walls — drivers had to apply for entry.

    “I filled out an application and they accepted me,” says Joycey, whose Camaro puts out 1,500 ponies and needs rear wheelie bars to keep the front end planted when he launches off the line. He will come back next year if approved.

    “This is just crazy – it’s hard to believe they can pull this off,” he said before heading home, nursing his eog and frayed front tire. “There are more people in these grandstands than there are at a track drag race.”

    Joycey pointed to his 10.5-inch, DOT-approved, street legal tires (with all of three grooves) on the back of his Camaro. “I run slicks at Milan (drag strip),” he smiles.

    Gary Box’s son Corey races with him and is building his own car. He’s happy to give dad the glory this weekend. “He’s been racing that car for 18 years and he deserves it,” smiled the son. He also credits NHRA Top Fuel champion John Force. “He signed the glove box  I think that’s our secret.”

    Box didn’t realize there is another week of cruising after Roadkill nights. “I would have stayed for the week and done some cruising in my car,” he says.

    and on Twitter at HenryEPayne.hpayne@detroitnews.comHenry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. He can be reached at

