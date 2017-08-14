Ashton Kevon Greenhouse, 20, was being held in the Oakland County Jail on an unrelated weapons charge from earlier this year, said police. (Photo: File)

A Pontiac man was arraigned Monday in a drive-by shooting in 2016 that killed a woman and injured three other people.

Ashton Kevon Greenhouse, 20, was being held in the Oakland County Jail on an unrelated weapons charge from earlier this year, said police.

He is charged in the 2016 shooting with killing Aniya Edwards, 19, who had traveled from Tennessee to Pontiac to visit relatives, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Greenhouse allegedly fired the shots from a vehicle driving with its lights off on Thorpe Street on the evening of Aug. 5, 2016, said the Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and five counts of possession of a firearm.

During his arraignment Monday at 50th District Court, Greenhouse was given no bond. His next court appearance is 1:30 p.m. Aug. 22.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uIM9Cg