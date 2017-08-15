The main lobby of the new Emergency Center at Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak. (Photo: Beaumont Health)

The first phase of Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak’s new emergency center will open Aug. 31, hospital officials said Tuesday.

The project is part of a four-phase, $120.8 million expansion that will offer more private adult rooms for patients. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

“We wanted to provide a patient- and family-centered environment with accommodations and amenities that better support the high-quality emergency care that consumers have come to expect from Beaumont,” said Rosanna Morris, president of Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak, in a statement Tuesday. “The Emergency Center is our front door and is often the first impression patients have of Beaumont. We want their stay in Emergency to be a positive experience.”

When the 125,000-square-foot project is complete, the Emergency Center will have doubled in size and include 73 private adult rooms, 20 semi-private, 16 private pediatric rooms and 10 private behavioral health rooms.

The renovations come at a time when the health system says Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak has seen an increase in emergency care. In 2016, the Emergency Center recorded 130,902 visits, making it among the highest visited emergency rooms in the country.

“Since 2011, we have seen a nearly 12 percent increase in patient visits,” said Dr. Terry Kowalenko, chair of emergency medicine at Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak. “We are expanding and renovating in phases so that we don’t disrupt care for our community.”

The renovation project will include an expedited care area to treat patients with minor injuries and illnesses, and four expansive trauma care bays. There will also be 54 new private medical observation rooms on the lower level of the center and a new rooftop medical helipad.

Diagnostic testing will be closer to patients with MRI and CT imaging available at the center. There will also be portable X-rays, echocardiograms and Doppler ultrasounds available at the patient’s bedside.

The new, glass-enclosed private rooms were designed to provide a quiet place for patients and their families. Hospital officials said they were advised to include cellphone charging stations as part of the expansion.

Construction and design partners for the project include architect and engineer Harley Ellis Deveraux of Southfield, construction manager Barton Malow of Southfield and health care design architect FreemanWhite of North Carolina.

