Rapper Eminem is putting his palatial Rochester Hills residence on the market for almost $2 million. (Photo: Google Earth)

Rapper Eminem is putting his palatial Rochester Hills residence on the market for almost $2 million.

A listing on Zillow.com shows the five-bedroom home with 17,000 square feet of living space is being sold for $1.99 million.

The house was listed on Thursday at a considerable markdown from the nearly $4.8 million that Eminem paid in 2003. And that sum was about $1 million less than the original asking price, Oakland County land records showed at the time.

Today, Zillow describes the property as a “spectacular” site and “private sanctuary” sitting on nearly six acres. Amenities include tennis courts, waterfall pool with spa, entertainment cabana, guest house with wild game room and private pond.

There are also basketball and tennis courts as well as a 3,930-square-foot garage with room for three cars, according to Zillow.

The gated estate near Stony Creek Metropark previously belonged to former Kmart Corp. Chairman and CEO Chuck Conaway, who according to corporate filings, frequently hosted lavish parties there.

The mansion was built in the 1980s by former toolmaker Rick Bellestri. In 1997, he was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of tax fraud, racketeering and other charges, according to Detroit News archives.

Eminem, whose birth name is Marshall Mathers III, has previously lived in Clinton Township and Sterling Heights. He was born in Detroit and grew up in Macomb County.

His most recent album was “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” in 2013, though last year the hitmaker released “Campaign Speech,” a nearly 8-minute track in which he targeted Donald Trump and the president’s supporters, among other figures.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uJp966