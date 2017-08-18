Crime tape. (Photo: Elizabeth Conley / Detroit News file)

Orion Township — A 17-year-old told police a masked suspect pulled her from her bathtub in an apparent sexual assault attempt but during a struggle her barking dogs scared him away.

The teen said she was alone and in her home on Morgan Road about 8:40 p.m. Thursday soaking in her bathtub when a man entered the bathroom, pulled her from the tub and dragged her to a living room couch. While the attacker attempted to take off his pants she kicked him in the stomach and dogs barking at the back door frightened him off.

The man, described as white, in his 40s, muscular and about six feet tall with dark eyebrows, ran out the front door and west on Morgan Road. He was dressed in a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and had a tan colored cloth over his face.

Deputies arrived and searched the area without any results. No one is in custody but the investigation has been turned over to detectives who reportedly have a suspect with previous ties to the family and home.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.

