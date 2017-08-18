The Michigan Department of Transportation is partnering with Lake Orion to make emergency repairs to the Paint Creek dam under the M-24 bridge. (Photo: Google.com)

The Michigan Department of Transportation is partnering with Lake Orion to make emergency repairs to the Paint Creek dam under the M-24 bridge, or Broadway Street, which could result in lane closures during the project.

Crews will begin underwater inspections Friday and follow up with repair work on Saturday. They plan to install a temporary dam along the bank of the Lake Orion dam, and divert water away from Paint Creek.

Another temporary dam will be constructed downstream of the Paint Creek Dam.

“MDOT and the Village of Lake Orion co-own the Paint Creek dam and routine inspection discovered the issues needing immediate repair,” MDOT said in a release. “Village staff will monitor the water levels frequently and ensure repairs are being expedited as safely as possible.”

MDOT says it expects repairs will take about one month. The work includes steel sheeting, concrete and large rocks along with soil stabilization measures to ensure safe operations.

Water levels at Lake Orion may go down as temporary dams are being built, according to MDOT. Crews plan to keep M-24 open. However, temporary lane closures may be necessary.

