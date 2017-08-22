A former part-time worker at Dana Corp. was charged Tuesday with calling in bomb and shooting threats at the business this month. (Photo: .)

Auburn Hills – A former part-time worker at Dana Corp. was charged Tuesday with calling in bomb and shooting threats at the business this month.

Michael Williams, 23, of Pontiac was arraigned in front of Magistrate Marie Soma of Rochester Hills 52-3 District Court, charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime of threat of terrorism and false threat of bomb or a harmful device.

The charges are felonies punishable by 4 to 20 years in prison and fines.

Soma set a $75,000, no 10 percent bond for Williams. A pre-exam conference is scheduled for Aug. 31 before District Judge Julie Nicholson.

On Friday, Auburn Hills police responded to Dana Corp. offices at 4440 N. Atlantic Blvd. on a phone threat. Two 911 calls had been made threatening a mass shooting at the business and a nearby business.

Investigators had previously investigated bomb threats at Dana on Aug. 11, prompting a temporary closing of the business.

Williams was a temporary employee who had only been working at Dana for a few days, investigators said. He has reportedly admitted to making the threats on both Fridays so work would be canceled for the day.

Investigators said there is no indication Williams planned to carry out the threats or harm anyone.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Auburn Hills Police at (248) 370-9444.

