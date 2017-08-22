Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Farmington Hills — Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old woman after she died at her Farmington Hills home Monday morning.

Nada Huranieh, a 35-year-old woman, died at her home around 6 a.m. on the 36900 block of Howard Street. Farmington Hills Police Lt. Daniel Rodriguez confirmed the case was moved to the investigation unit.

"We can confirm that we are investigating a death on Howard Street, and we are waiting for reports from the medical examiner to come back to determine the cause of death," Rodriguez said.

He said police were called to the residence by family members.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner Office's completed an autopsy on Tuesday and said the cause and manner of Huranieh's death "are being withheld pending the results of the investigation."

Huranieh was a fitness trainer at the Franklin Athletic Club since January. She taught three classes specializing in weight loss, balance and stability, muscle toning and strength, according to her personal trainer profile.

"I've been a Franklin member for six years and was inspired by the great trainers and their outstanding performance and decided to be part of the team," her profile reads.

Matt Wehner, fitness director of the Franklin Athletic Club, declined to comment on Tuesday.

