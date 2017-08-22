Crime tape. (Photo: Detroit News file)

A police chase that started in Royal Oak ended in a car crash late Monday night in Southfield, Michigan State Police said Tuesday.

The chase started at 9 p.m. Monday when the Western Wayne Community Response Team requested the help of Michigan State Police troopers to arrest suspected members of a team that steals tires and rims from vehicles. The suspects are believed to have been "involved for over two years with numerous thefts," Michigan State Police said in a statement.

Undercover units followed the suspects to Lincoln and Campbell roads in Royal Oak. Troopers tried to make a traffic stop as they saw suspects "attempting to break into vehicles."

One vehicle stopped; the second vehicle, a Dodge Journey reported stolen out of West Bloomfield Township, allegedly hit a cop car while trying to get away.

The chase was on, headed west and would last for about six miles, ending in the area of Nine Mile and Greenfield, in Southfield, when the suspect vehicle "overturned when it struck a cement barrier."

One person inside was thrown out of the vehicle; a second was trapped under the vehicle. State troopers freed the trapped man, and EMS arrived to give both suspects aid on the scene and transport them to an area hospital, where they were listed in temporary serious condition.

All told, three suspects were arrested between the two vehicles, both of which were stolen. All three men are Metro Detroiters in their 30s.

Scout car 2202 took some damage when one vehicle tried to escape, "but is drivable," the statement said.

"Several" police agencies locally have investigations into the suspects, the statement said, including in Canton Township, where at least one is accused of assaulting a police officer.

