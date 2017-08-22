Deputies are looking for a 15-year-old suspect believed to have stabbed his grandmother to death early Tuesday. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images file)

Springfield Township — Deputies are looking for a 15-year-old suspect believed to have stabbed his grandmother to death early Tuesday.

A relative reported the death of the 60-year-old woman in her home in the 17000 block of Sleepy Hollow, near Dixie Highway about 5:42 a.m., according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

“A note, left behind by the suspect who lived at a nearby address, indicated he was planning on doing something violent,” said Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe. “The teenage grandson is our suspect at this time.”

McCabe said the suspect’s bicycle was found outside the victim’s home.

The suspect is described as a white male with brown hair, five-foot five-inches tall, 150 pounds, and wearing a gray and black striped shirt and black shorts.

The suspect is driving the victim’s black 2006 G6 Pontiac, license plate BAM 0631.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (248) 858-4954.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wADmGm