Police are investigating a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 75 in Troy that left a 27-year-old Canadian woman dead.

Officials said they have identified the victim as Cassandra Hunter of Innisfil, Ontario.

They said the crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. on southbound I-75 south of Crooks.

A preliminary investigation shows two vehicles, a 1984 Mazda R7A and a Ford F-150 pickup were traveling southbound on the freeway when the truck rear-ended the car, police said.

An Innisfil, Ontario, man, 27, was driving the Mazda and Hunter was his passenger. They were in the area for the Woodward Dream Cruise, police said.

A 35-year-old Warren man was driving the pickup, according to authorities.

After the collision, the Mazda caught fire immediately, officials said. The vehicle was not equipped with air bags, but both occupants were wearing their seat belts, they said.

Emergency medical technicians transported the Mazda's occupants to a hospital. Officials said Hunter died a few hours after the crash and the driver is listed in serious condition.

Officials said the pickup's driver was treated at the scene of the crash and then arrested for suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Charges are pending.

