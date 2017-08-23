File (Photo: Detroit News)

Deputy sheriffs in Oakland County are on the lookout for a man accused of throwing objects and knocking out the power at a Commerce Township mobile home, then dropping a backpack filled with marijuana, alcohol and drug paraphernalia while fleeing from an officer.

It was about 11:39 p.m. when police responded to the 100 block of Pepperidge Drive, within the Commerce Meadows Mobile Home Park. Police received 911 calls that a man was throwing objects at mobile homes, and has successfully knocked power out at at least one of them. The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, 5-foot-11 inches tall, 220 pounds with short brown hair and scruffy beard. He wore a gray shirt, dark shorts, and carried a black "Monster Energy" backpack.

A deputy who responded spoke with the 911 caller, who advised that the suspect might be across the street at a park.

A search of the park turned up nothing, but as the deputy was headed back to the mobile home park, a man was walking toward him. The deputy asked the man for his ID, but the man just kept walking. The deputy asked again, and the suspect said his name was "Austin," but kept on walking.

When the suspect passed the deputy, he threw a backpack to the ground, and when the deputy grabbed the bag, the suspect ran off. More deputy sheriffs were deployed to the scene, but none could find the suspect.

Inside the backpack, police found almost an ounce 39 grams of pot, along with liquor and drug paraphernalia.

Police were able to reset a circuit breaker and restore power to the affected home.

