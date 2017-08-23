Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 20-year-old Peck man died Tuesday afternoon in Brandon Township after a crash with a pickup truck, police said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said, in a statement on the fatal crash, that the victim, who was driving a Pontiac Bonneville, was headed westbound on Seymour Lake Road when he crossed the center line.

A 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck was headed east, driven by a 67-year-old Oxford man.

While it's too early to say whether alcohol or drug use played a role in the crash, police said the victim was not wearing a seatbelt when the vehicles collided. Medics transported him to McLaren hospital Oakland, but he died.

The driver of the F-150 was wearing a seatbelt, and his airbag deployed. Medics took him to St. Joseph Mercy hospital in Pontiac, where he was in stable condition at last report.

Some 642 people have died in car crashes in Michigan in 2017, according to Michigan Department of Transportation released Tuesday. That's 28 more deaths than at this point in 2016, a year when fatal crashes jumped by 10 percent in Michigan.

