Farmington Hills – The 16-year-old son of a fitness trainer who died this week in what was initially viewed as an accidental fall is in Children’s Village in connection with the death.

Nada Huranieh, 35, died in her home in the 36900 block of Howard Street in Farmington Hills on Monday. Police received a 91 call to the home by family members reporting a woman having trouble breathing.

Huranieh, who was separated from her husband and in the midst of divorce, lived with her 16-year-old son and two daughters, 14 and 12 years old.

Results of an autopsy by the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office were not released pending the police investigation.

“No one has been charged yet but we are treating this as a murder investigation and her son is in custody in connection with this,” said Farmington Hills Police Chief Charles Nebus.

Nebus declined to discuss further details but said he suspects court hearings will be scheduled in the days ahead.

Huranieh had been a fitness trainer at the Franklin Athletic Club since January. She taught three classes specializing in weight loss, balance and stability, muscle toning and strength, according to her personal trainer profile.

Huranieh’s estranged husband, Bassel Altantawi, was arrested last year and charged in a Medicare fraud case. Both were scheduled to give cross-depositions in the pending divorce case this week, according to Huranieh’s attorney, Robert Zivian who described his client as a “lovely woman.”

“When I heard she died, the impression was it was some form of an accident – a fall down stairs or from a window,” said Zivian. “Certainly nothing that possibly involves a family member. We need to know more but this is shocking.”

A friend of Huranieh’s, Gayle Tanenhaus Timm was her workout partner at Franklin Athletic Club before she became a personal trainer.

“I thought you should know that she was much more than just a personal trainer, she was the loving and devoted young mother to three young children and an amazingly kind and loving friend to many of us who knew her at Franklin Athletic Club,” Timm said.

She said Huranieh went to the fitness club every day with a smile.

“We are all heartbroken by her loss and just wonder if we could have helped her in some way other than just listen to her difficulties,” Timm said.

