Waterford Township – A 28-year-old township man who threatened to kill officers, himself and burn down his house was fatally shot during a barricaded gunman situation early Thursday morning.

Police Chief Scott Underwood issued a press release that said the incident began about 3:05 a.m. in the 2000 block of Sunhill Drive after a female caller reported she had fled the address after being assaulted by her husband.

Officers responded to the home and made phone contact with the man in which he threatened to kill officers, burn down the house and kill himself. A gunshot was heard inside the house, police said, but they determined he had not harmed himself.

As the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was setting up around the house, the man exited briefly and then went back inside where he made further threats over the phone. After the last conversation, he exited the house with a loaded shotgun and walked through a side treeline where police said he charged an officer and was shot.

The man was treated by Waterford Township paramedics and transported to McLaren Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:20 a.m.

Underwood said police found gasoline had been poured throughout several rooms in the house and the gas burners on a kitchen stove had been left open.

The matter remains under investigation.

