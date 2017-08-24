Kenneth Smith, 22, who grew up in Novi, was among 10 sailors missing after the USS John S. McCain collided with a tanker. (Photo: April Brandon)

U.S. Navy officials Thursday confirmed a Metro Detroit native was killed and among 10 American sailors who went missing after a collision Monday between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters.

The remains of Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, of New Jersey, were found by U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers, officials said in a statement.

The news comes about a day after the Navy dismissed the commander of the Asia-based 7th Fleet in the wake of several warship accidents that have raised questions about its operations in the Pacific.

Smith grew up in Novi and relocated to Virginia with his father as a teen to prepare for the Navy through the ROTC, his mother, April Brandon, 40, of Milford, said earlier this week. She also said Smith followed in the footsteps of his father and other relatives.

Kenneth Smith, 22, who grew up in Novi, was among the 10 sailors missing after the U.S.S. John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker Monday in the sea near Singapore. (Photo: April Brandon)

They also said that after more than 80 hours of multinational search efforts, the Navy has suspended search and rescue efforts for the missing sailors in a 2,100-square mile area east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore.

However, they will continue search and recovery efforts inside the flooded compartments of the ship, according to officials.

Nine sailors are still missing, they said. They have been identified as:

■Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Missouri

■Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from Texas

■Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Maryland

■Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Ohio

■Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Maryland

■Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from New York

■Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Connecticut

■Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Texas

■Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Illinois.

The Navy continues to investigate the cause of the collision.

Officials said the McCain, a guided-missile destroyer, collided with the Alnic MC, a 600-foot-long, Liberian-flagged oil and chemical tanker on Aug. 21.

The collision happened in an area east of the Strait of Malacca and Singapore. The strait is a 500-mile long waterway that connects the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea between Sumatra and Malaysia. Singapore, at the southernmost tip of the Malay Peninsula, is one of the world’s busiest ports and a U.S. ally, with its naval base regularly visited by American warships.

It’s the second major collision in the last two months involving the Navy’s 7th Fleet. Seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship collided in waters off Japan.

