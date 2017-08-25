Buy Photo Hazel Park Raceway (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Michigan's Gaming Control Board said Friday it is allowing the Hazel Park Raceway to host thoroughbred horse races on Sundays and Mondays from Sept. 10-18.

State officials said the track will offer four additional days of live horse racing this year. Hazel Park Raceway originally applied for 36 live race days this year and planned to run live racing through Sept. 2.

“Michigan’s live pari-mutuel racing season now will run 100 days, which is three days longer this year than in 2016,” Richard Kalm, the gaming control board's executive director, said Friday in a statement. “That’s good for the industry.”

The board's decision comes after it approved six additional racing dates at Northville Downs in Northville for a total of 60 dates in 2017. Standardbred racing will be held Fridays and Saturdays at the track from Sept. 8-Dec. 16.

Officials said simulcasting schedules remain unchanged through the end of the year. Hazel Park Raceway's patrons can watch and bet on all major harness and thoroughbred tracks across the country.

Located on 10 Mile at Dequindre in Hazel Park, Hazel Park Raceway has hosted thoroughbred racing since 2014. It previously hosted harness racing.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2xz9jfF