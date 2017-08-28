A woman called police Sunday after she found a suspicious package while cleaning out the basement. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Pontiac – Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies recovered live Vietnam-era ammunition from a Pontiac home over the weekend.

A woman in the 200 block of W. Ann Arbor Avenue called police Sunday after she found a suspicious package while cleaning out the basement. Two cylinder-shaped objects were discovered inside a green ammunition box, which she had moved to the backyard. Deputies found military ordnance and two boxes of 9mm ammunition.

The woman told deputies the box belonged to her deceased husband, a Vietnam veteran.

A Michigan State Police Bomb Squad examined the items, determined it was a military training device designed to simulate a mortar round and an incendiary element that could have caused injury. The items were transported by the bomb squad for safe destruction.

