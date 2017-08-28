A 26-year-old Waterford Township man is in the Oakland County Jail Monday in connection to the death of his 26-year-old girlfriend, found fatally shot in the back Sunday morning.

Ashley Nicole Rich was found lying on the living room floor of an apartment in the Ashton Pines complex about 3:20 a.m. Sunday by authorities responding to a 911 call. Rich, who was wounded in the back, was rushed to an area hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. A 26-year-old man, identified as her boyfriend, was also present in the apartment, police said in a release Monday.

The preliminary investigation revealed Rich was shot by a handgun kept in the apartment by her boyfriend, police said. The matter remains under investigation and he was placed in jail pending a review of possible charges.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call police at (248) 618-6105 or to remain anonymous call the tip line at (248) 674-COPS.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vwP6qc