Pontiac — A waste treatment facility in the city is getting a $32 million update.

The Oakland Press reports that the Oakland County Water Resources Commission is planning a new biosolids treatment facility at its Clinton River Water Resource Recovery Facility. Biosolids are a nutrient-rich organic matter that can be used as fertilizer.

The plant produces a material called “sludge” after treating the water. The update will include a process that uses high temperatures and pressure to turn sludge into material that degrades at a faster pace. The broken down material becomes methane that is used for energy and biosolids that are used for fertilizer.

The commission says the new process will increase efficiency and reduce waste sent to the landfill.

Groundbreaking at the facility is scheduled for Sept. 12.

