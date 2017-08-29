Farmington Hills — A teenager has been charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of his 35-year-old mother.

Farmington Hills police say the 16-year-old was arraigned via video Monday in 47th District Court and will be tried as an adult.

Authorities received a 911 call on Aug. 21 from a home in the 36900 block of Howard Street. The caller said a woman, Nada Huranieh, was the victim of an accident and was unconscious.

Police say life-saving measures by first responders were unsuccessful. Detectives later determined her death was not the result of an accident.

Her son is being held without bond in the county youth home. His name was not released late Monday afternoon.

A pre-examination conference is scheduled for Sept. 15.

