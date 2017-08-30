A woman pulled out a gun to end a back-to-school fight over the last remaining notebook at the Novi Wal-Mart (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

It started with back-to-school shopping, led to an argument and almost turned into the O.K. Corral.

The near-showdown happened Monday afternoon at the Novi Town Center's Wal-Mart, officials say.

Novi Police Det. Sgt. Scott Baetens said the incident happened at about 2:20 p.m. inside the store located off of Grand River Avenue at Novi Road.

He said a woman, 51, and her daughter, 20, both of South Lyon, were shopping at the store when "at some point in time, the 20-year-old woman had a disagreement with a 32-year-old woman from Farmington Hills about a notebook in the back-to-school aisle."

Baetens said the disagreement escalated into "physical violence and the 51-year-old female pulled out a firearm and pointed it at who she perceived to be the aggressor, to break up the fight."

Police received several calls about the incident from the store's staff and customers, he said.

Baetens said investigators are not releasing information on the type of firearm used in the incident. But it was loaded.

"Obviously this is an act of senseless violence on both sides," he said.

Police said the gun is registered to the woman, and she has a valid concealed pistol license.

Baetens said no arrests were made nor were any tickets issued. However, he said investigators have submitted their case to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review and it could authorize charges against the parties involved in the incident.

He said if charges are authorized against the women, they could range from assault to felonious assault with a firearm. "It could be anything," he said. "It's up to the Prosecutor's Office."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2xMWApv