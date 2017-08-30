Oakland County Sheriff logo (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Department)

After three teenage boys had their phones stolen in an armed robbery on the Clinton River Trails in Rochester Hills, deputy sheriffs in Oakland County are on the lookout for three suspects.

The robbery took place about 6:35 p.m., according to a statement from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, which is handling the case.

The three male victims -- a 16-year-old from Troy, a 15-year-old from Troy, and a 15-year-old from Rochester Hills -- told police they were "on the pathway, taking pictures with their cellphones," when a trio of cyclists approached.

One suspect allegedly revealed the butt of the gun in his front pocket. The suspects then demanded the victims' cellphones and wallets, and the victims complied. The suspects fled, and none of the six people involved suffered injuries.

Police offered descriptions of the three suspects: the first is a black male, 20 years old, standing 6-feet-2-inches tall, with tattoos on his arms and neck. He wore black shorts and a black shirt and has a thin build.

The second is a white male, 16 to 17 years old, 5-feet-7-inches tall, with a medium build, curly blonde hair and a light goatee. He wore a white hat and a baggy shirt and shorts.

The third is a Hispanic girl, perhaps 14 to 15 years old. She has long brown hair, light complexion, and wore black leggings.

Police attempted to find the suspects and track their cellphones. Neither effort worked. The investigation is ongoing and detectives will now take over the case.

