Portscheller (Photo: Farmington Hills Police)

Authorities have charged two men suspected of committing a string of thefts from vehicles in the Farmington Hills area, officials said.

One man, Devlynn Neal Portscheller, 19, of Livonia, was arrested Sunday by Farmington Hills Police officers in the area of Dohany Street and Power Road, they said. He was found with property stolen from three vehicles. He also had a 13-year-old boy with him at the time of his arrest, officials said.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Officer has charged Portscheller with felony possession of a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of larceny and a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver's license.

He also has a previous arrest in Clarkston for possession of marijuana, according to court records.

Police also said they have charged Terrance Orlando West, 18, of Farmington Hills, in other thefts from vehicles in Farmington Hills.

West (Photo: Farmington Hills Police)

West has been charged with two counts of felony larceny from a vehicle and a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering a vehicle with intent to steal property, they said.

West is accused of breaking into vehicles at the Retreat of Farmington Hills apartment complex near 12 Mile and Middlebelt roads. He was arrested on Aug. 12, officials said.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus said investigators found most of the victims' vehicles had been left unlocked.

“Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and do not leave valuables in plain sight," Nebus said Thursday in a statement. "By taking these simple steps and reporting any suspicious activity, such crimes can be significantly reduced.”

Anyone with information about the thefts or the suspects should call Farmington Hills Police at (248) 871-2610.

