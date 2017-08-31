Buy Photo File (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Good news for Metro Detroiters planning a road trip for summer's last hurrah: the orange barrels on Interstate 75 in Oakland County are going to be making themselves scarce.

All lanes and ramps of northbound Interstate 75 between Coolidge Highway and South Boulevard are set to open to traffic Friday, officials said. The move comes just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the stretch of freeway will be open to traffic 20 days ahead of schedule. The construction is part of a $91 million project to modernize the freeway and upgrade the Square Lake Road interchange.

After the holiday, construction crews will return to expand and improve the Adams Road carpool lot and install permanent pavement markings on freeway lanes, officials said. Pavement marking will be done during non-peak hours on yet to be determined weekend.

MDOT says the Modernize 75: 2016 Segment is 88.6 percent complete. It started the project to reconstruct and realign the 3.1 miles of I-75 last August. Eighty percent of the cost is being covered by the Federal Highway Administration.

