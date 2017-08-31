Township officials have condemned the Royal Inn Motel on Eight Mile motel because of “life safety issues” that have not been addressed and residents will be evicted over the next week, it was announced Thursday. (Photo: Google.com)

Royal Oak Township – Township officials have condemned an Eight Mile motel because of “life safety issues” that have not been addressed and residents will be evicted over the next week, it was announced Thursday.

At issue is the Royal Inn Motel, 10900 W. Eight Mile, which was posted with “condemned” signs Thursday and where residents must vacate by Sept. 6.

On-site services, such as relocation, care, housing, food and health screenings, are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Agencies including the Oakland County Health Department, United Way, Salvation Army, Red Cross, Catholic Charities are expected Friday to connect affected residents with alternative shelter and help meet other health and safety needs.

The motel has reportedly has failed to meet minimum township code, has 17 fire code violations and 33 building code violations, according to township supervisor Donna Squalls. The motel has a Ferndale address but is in the township. About 300 people reportedly live there.

According to a release from Squalls, the motel is being is being condemned for “a lack of maintenance and livability standards and additional violations.”

Under the International Property Maintenance Code adopted by Royal Oak Township, buildings must meet certain standards to maintain livability. When living conditions fall below the acceptable level of health and general safety, it is the township’s responsibility to take action for the health, safety and welfare of residents.

Efforts by The Detroit News to reach the motel by phone were unsuccessful Thursday.

