Christian Washington (Photo: Madison Heights Police Department)

Madison Heights – A Hamtramck teen was charged Friday with the fatal shooting of a Southfield man earlier this week.

Christian Washington, 17, was charged in the Madison Heights 43rd District Court with manslaughter-death by a weapon aimed with intent but without malice and felony firearm in the death of Adrian Anthony Green Jr., 20.

Washington was held in the Oakland County Jail in lieu of $1 million cash bond or surety pending a Sept. 13 preliminary examination conference.

Police said the two men were among several acquaintances staying at hotel rooms around Oakland and Macomb counties. On Wednesday police were called to the Days Inn on W. 14 Mile in Madison Heights at about 1 p.m. on a 911 report of a shooting incident.

Witnesses told police that a handgun involved in the shooting was being recklessly handled and Washington allegedly intentionally pointed the gun at Green and pulled the trigger.

Green was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Washington was arrested during the police investigation, which recovered a handgun in the motel room.

If convicted, Washington faces up to 15 years in prison on the manslaughter charge and a mandatory two years in prison for the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iOSuuH