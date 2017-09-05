Troy – Supporters of DACA rallied Tuesday outside the Troy office of U.S. Rep. Dave Trott, R-Birmingham, calling on him to support keeping the program in place.

About 135 people, including DACA recipients like Bartosz Kumor, rallied asking for public support and pressure on Congress to save the program, which protects young undocumented immigrants, known as “Dreamers,” from being deported.

President Donald Trump’s administration announced Tuesday it would wind down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, established by former President Barack Obama. Under Trump’s decision, DACA will end in six months unless Congress extends the program.

“It’s not right they have to worry today,” said the Rev. Paul Perez, of the United Methodist Church. “It’s not right their eyes are filled with tears.”

Others at the rally, such as Adonis Flores, said: “People who made this decision are cowards.”

Republican activist Rocky Raczkowski said he thinks Trott and Congress “will stand up and do something about this.”

Nearly 800,000 people are protected from deportation under DACA. Michigan had just over 10,000 residents in the program as of June 2016, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

In a statement Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan accused the Trump administration of breaking faith with undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

“Today, the federal government and President Trump went back on their word, throwing the lives and futures of Dreamers into uncertainty and disarray,” ACLU of Michigan director Kary Moss said. “While this is a hard day for our immigrant communities, our fight is not over. Years of courage, sacrifices, and organizing won the DACA program in 2012 and that same resolve and determination will win again.”

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2j1oBYe