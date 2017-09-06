Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said the man was located and identified by detectives who tracked his social media posts with the victim’s cooperation. (Photo: File)

Rochester Hills — A 37-year-old Warren man was jailed and expected to be charged Thursday in a case involving the sexual assault of a Rochester Hills woman who said the attack occurred after she said the two met on a social media website, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said the man was located and identified by detectives who tracked his social media posts with the victim’s cooperation.

“He was arrested late this afternoon and is in our jail, and a search warrant has been executed in the case,” said McCabe. “We expect charges tomorrow following a review of the case by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.”

Deputies were called to Troy Beaumont Hospital about 4 a.m. Sunday on a report of a sexual assault victim being treated in the hospital emergency room.

The victim, 31, said she had met the suspect on a social media website and arranged to have him pick her up at her Village Green apartment so they could see a late-night movie.

The victim said after his arrival and a short conversation inside her apartment, the suspect physically attacked and sexually assaulted her. She described the suspect as white, about 6-foot four and about 37 years old.

No other details were released.

