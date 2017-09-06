Pontiac – Oakland County officials are coordinating a Hurricane Harvey donation drive called Oakland Cares.

Volunteers are collecting donations of cleanup, hygiene, child care and pet supplies to fill up a truck to send to Houston.

Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily through Friday in the parking lot behind the North Office Building (Building 26 East) on the Oakland County government campus at 1200 N. Telegraph Road.

For a map and a list of supplies needed, visit the website at OakGov.com/OaklandCares.

